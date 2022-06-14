Cypress Capital Group Has $3.04 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

Comerica stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,333. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

