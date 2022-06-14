Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,132,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $316.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.