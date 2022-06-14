Cypress Capital Group Purchases 552 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,055,000 after buying an additional 82,316 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,790.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,060,079 shares of company stock worth $909,361,965 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

