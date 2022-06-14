Cypress Capital Group Purchases 6,174 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $174.15. 73,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

