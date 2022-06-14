Cypress Capital Group Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,161. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

