Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 120,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyren during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyren during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter worth about $79,000.
CYRN stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Cyren has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.54.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cyren Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.
