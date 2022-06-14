DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Trading Down 39.4% This Week

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $298,584.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,473.71 or 1.00083449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001893 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,947,416 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

