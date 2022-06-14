Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Head to Head Comparison

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Petrofac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Petrofac 0 1 6 0 2.86

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrofac has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Petrofac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.44% 12.28% 6.47% Petrofac N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Petrofac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 1.86 $1.47 billion $0.67 22.25 Petrofac $3.06 billion 0.30 -$195.00 million N/A N/A

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac.

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Petrofac on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Asset Solutions segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering design services, as well as manages and maintains onshore and offshore operations. The IES segment provides an integrated services for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

