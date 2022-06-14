Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.47

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 223509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVDCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($16.67) to €13.50 ($14.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.08) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

