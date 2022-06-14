DEAPcoin (DEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.41 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $82.44 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,484.87 or 1.00128107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001845 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,631,934,999 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.