DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 31.7% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $460.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007177 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,691,143 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

