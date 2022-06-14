DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.49 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00411181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011400 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,592 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

