Degenerator (MEME) Price Reaches $32.63

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

