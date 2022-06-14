Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:DDF opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

