Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:DDF opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
