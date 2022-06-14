Deutsche Bank AG Buys 396,613 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.95% of Nutrien worth $807,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. 371,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,901. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

