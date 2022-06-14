Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,336,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53,781 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.54% of Visa worth $2,240,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.17. 111,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,903. The company has a market capitalization of $365.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.60.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

