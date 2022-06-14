Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,546,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,818,143 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.50% of TC Energy worth $1,142,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,463,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

