Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,963,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,984 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,424,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.63. The stock has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

