Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,358,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,058 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,009,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.51. The stock had a trading volume of 80,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.14 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

