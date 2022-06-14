Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,146 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $579,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,984,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,028.63. 2,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,054.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,995.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,374.13 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,124.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

