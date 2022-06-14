Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €9.21 ($9.59) and last traded at €9.33 ($9.72). Approximately 416,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.60 ($10.00).

A number of research firms recently commented on PBB. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.87.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

