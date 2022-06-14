Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $94.00 at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.