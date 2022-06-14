Dfyn Network (DFYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $641,983.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00437612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011476 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 119,822,981 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

