Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,275.00.

DEO traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $167.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average of $200.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a one year low of $171.21 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

