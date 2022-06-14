DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,028,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.