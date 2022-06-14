Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

APPS stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 55,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

