Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 0.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.37. 49,008,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 30,250,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,800,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter.

