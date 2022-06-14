disBalancer (DDOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $157,945.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. disBalancer has a market cap of $858,175.12 and approximately $157,945.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00433368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00056624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,230.57 or 1.58590456 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,146,777 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

