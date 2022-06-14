DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 13,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.