DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 13,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
