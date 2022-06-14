DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $63.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of DOCU opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.37 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.86.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

