DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.86. DocuSign has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

