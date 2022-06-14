Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Update

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the May 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMA. Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,696. Doma has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

