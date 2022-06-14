Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after buying an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

