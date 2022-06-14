Don-key (DON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $96,854.00

Don-key (DON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $96,854.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024451 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00206002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006723 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,308,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

