DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE DSL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. 2,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,664. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
