DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE DSL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. 2,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,664. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

