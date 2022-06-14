DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
DBL stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $20.14.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
