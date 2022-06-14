DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

DBL stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

