Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at 4.93 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of 4.83 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.99.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.09 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 302.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 5.64 per share, for a total transaction of 28,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,006,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,676,225.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

