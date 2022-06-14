Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 23,335 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,489,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 2.5% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $221,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,339,000 after acquiring an additional 905,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $8,255,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,798 shares of company stock worth $36,906,316. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DASH traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.42. 50,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,697. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

