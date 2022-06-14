DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

