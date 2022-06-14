DubaiCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012523 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

