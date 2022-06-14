Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:DPG traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 255,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,607. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

