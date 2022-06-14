Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:DPG traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 255,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,607. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
