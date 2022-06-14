DXdao Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.19 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $22.19 million and approximately $156,718.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DXdao has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $449.93 or 0.02003680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00218289 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005954 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 175.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

