e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

