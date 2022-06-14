e-Money Trading 17% Lower This Week (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $376,289.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

