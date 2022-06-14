Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ECL opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $152.17 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.06.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 21.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

