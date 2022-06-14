Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:EDBL) Quiet Period To End on June 14th

Edible Garden’s (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 14th. Edible Garden had issued 2,930,000 shares in its IPO on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $14,650,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Edible Garden’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ EDBL opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Edible Garden has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.00.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

