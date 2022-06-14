Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

