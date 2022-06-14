EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the May 15th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EJFA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 4,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. EJF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

