Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of EHC opened at $56.15 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

