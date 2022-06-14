EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

ENS stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $100.23.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

